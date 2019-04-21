Menu
A 25-year-old Lismore man was running along Wilson and Union Streets naked
Man arrested following nude run

Amber Gibson
by
21st Apr 2019 10:09 AM | Updated: 12:21 PM
A Lismore man has been arrested after fighting police while being detained for nude running.

Police will allege that on Friday morning a 25-year-old Lismore man was running along Wilson and Union Streets naked.

"When approached by police he initially approached them, then ran away," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"When he was detained he struggled with police and continued to act irrationally.

"Police decided to take the 25-year-old to hospital.

"While there he fought police and was eventually sedated by medical staff."

The 25-year-old will be issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for Offensive Behaviour and Resist Police.

lismore richmond district police
Lismore Northern Star

