Carjacking spree across Illawarra

A man has been charged after a trio of carjackings in the Illawarra yesterday.

The alleged carjacking incidents occurred at Figtree, Wollongong and South Nowra between midday and 3:00pm. In Wollongong, a 55-year-old woman was assisting a 90-year-old woman out of a vehicle when the man allegedly threatened her with a knife.

A 27-year-old man was subsequently arrested after the alleged South Nowra carjacking, having allegedly also thrown a fire extinguisher out the window at a police vehicle.

He's been slugged with a range of robbery, armed robbery, theft and police pursuit charges, and will appear at Nowra Local Court today.