Man arrested at Bundy pub after kissing women

Tahlia Stehbens
by
23rd Jun 2019 11:27 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
A MAN was arrested at The Club Hotel last night after he continued to kiss women without permission.

He was charged with public nuisance.

He was issued a banning notice from the premises.
 

crime editors picks police
Bundaberg News Mail

