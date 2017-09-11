24°
Man arrested, another at large over armed robbery

Coffs Clarence LAC are appealing for public assistance to locate the second man allegedly involved.
Jasmine Minhas
by

A MAN has been charged, while another is at large, over the alleged attempted armed robbery of a bowling club in Sawtell earlier this year.

Coffs Clarence Police said around 10.45 on July 22, two men approached the club on Lyons Rd as staff members were closing for the evening.

One of the men allegedly threw a large rock into a glass door before kicking it and forcing entry.

One of the men was armed with a knife.

The staff members locked themselves in a room before the pair fled the scene empty-handed.

Following enquiries, a 29-year-old man was arrested while walking along West High St in Coffs Harbour just after 9am on Friday, September 8.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was charged with assault with intent to rob with offensive weapon.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Saturday, September 9.

Inquiries are continuing and Coffs Clarence LAC are appealing for public assistance to locate the second man allegedly involved.

If you have any information in relation to this incident call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  armed robbery coffs clarence local area command coffs harbour crime stoppers sawtell

Coffs Coast Advocate
