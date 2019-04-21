Husband arrested, wife’s body in garage

Detectives from Campbelltown City Police Area Command who are being assisted by detectives from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad in Minto. Picture: Monique Harmer

Detectives from Campbelltown City Police Area Command who are being assisted by detectives from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad in Minto. Picture: Monique Harmer

The husband of a woman whose body was discovered in the garage of a home in Sydney's southwest has been arrested by police.

NSW Police media confirmed Sunday morning that the men, believed to be the woman's husband, was arrested at the scene and taken to Campbelltown Police Station for questioning.

The man is in custody after police were called to a property in Minto, 38 kilometres southwest from Sydney's CBD, at 4am on Sunday morning.

Two children, aged six and 10, were found asleep and unharmed in the home.

A man is in custody after a woman's body was found in a home in Sydney's southwest on Sunday morning. Picture: Monique Harmer

According to Nine News, a family friend discovered the woman's body while police said the family had no history of domestic violence.

"You never expect that at all because they were such nice people," neighbour Bronwyn O'Keefe told Nine News.

Picture: Monique Harmer

Picture: Monique Harmer

Detectives from Campbelltown City Police Area Command are being assisted by detectives from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.

Police are urging any one with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the website.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault or family violence, call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au.