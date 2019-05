A 60-year-old man is helping police with their inquiries. Picture: Steve Tyson

A man has been arrested after a woman died on a street in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Emergency services were called about 8.45pm on Saturday to Barker Street in Randwick on reports a woman had been injured.

A man has been arrested after the death of a woman in Randwick. Picture: Steve Tyson

They found the woman unresponsive and she died at the scene.

A 60-year-old man was arrested and is assisting police with their inquiries.

A crime scene has been set up with Barker Street closed between Botany and Kennedy streets.