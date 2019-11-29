Man arrested after health care worker found dead in unit

A man has died and another is in custody after an incident at 8 Nicholson St Balmain East. Picture Rohan Kelly.

A caseworker is dead and his client is in custody after his body was found in a Balmain East flat on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Nicholson Street in Balmain before 4pm to find the 62-year-old man dead on a bed.

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody also suffering from lacerations and he was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for treatment before being questioned.

A number of officers remain on the scene. Picture Rohan Kelly.

It is believed the 30-year-old sent a picture of the crime scene to a family member.

One resident of the housing commission block with Sydney Harbour views said she heard sounds "similar to fighting" and the sound of things smashing.

Another neighbour said the man was carried out of the block on a stretcher "covered in blood".

An officer was seen carrying a dog near the scene. Picture Rohan Kelly.

Health minister Brad Hazzard and Mental Health Minister Bronnie Taylor said NSW Health was devastated by the tragedy.

"We and the NSW Health family are devastated by the tragedy that has fallen upon one of our committed health care workers," a joint statement said.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family, friends, and co-workers of the victim.

"Our first priority here is providing every support necessary to the colleagues and loved ones of the victim, who are understandably deeply distressed."