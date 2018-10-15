Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was arrested after demanding drugs at Tweed Hospital.
A man was arrested after demanding drugs at Tweed Hospital. Trevor Veale
Crime

Man arrested after demanding drugs at Tweed hospital

Rick Koenig
by
15th Oct 2018 3:13 PM

A MAN who demanded drugs at the Tweed Heads Hospital before he was arrested and attacked police has been charged.

Police said about 3.40am on Thursday, a 43-year-old man from Bondi Beach entered the Emergency Department of the Tweed Heads Hospital and demanded medical attention.

The man became extremely aggressive towards staff and used offensive language in the presence of staff and other patients in the waiting area.

The man allegedly demanded he be supplied with drugs.

The man was carrying a skateboard and pointing it towards hospital security and members of the public.

Police were called and arrested the man before they took him to the Tweed Heads Police Station.

At the station, the man continued to be aggressive towards police and allegedly kicked an officer in the leg.

He was refused bail to appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on December 3.

drugs editors picks tweed hospital tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Win a journey to Japan

    Win a journey to Japan

    News IF you're sitting at your desk, dreaming about a change of scenery but don't want to spend the cash, this is an offer you don't want to miss.

    Thieves make a fiery transaction

    premium_icon Thieves make a fiery transaction

    News The ATM was stolen and set alight.

    Car collides with tree south of Grafton

    Car collides with tree south of Grafton

    Breaking OCCUPANTS retrieved from vehicle after tree collision

    Nationals to choose their candidate for Cowper

    premium_icon Nationals to choose their candidate for Cowper

    News Members will have the choice of three candidates.

    Local Partners