Man arrested after crash on Pacific Highway

A man is arrested after a grey Audi was crashed on the Pacific Highway at Stadium Drive.

A man is arrested after a grey Audi was crashed on the Pacific Highway at Stadium Drive.

A man has been arrested following a crash on the Pacific Highway this morning.

Earlier this morning a police search began after a man fled from the scene of a crash on the roundabout at Pacific Highway and Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour.

The crashed Audi.

The grey Audi, believed to be stolen, was found by the roundabout and police were later seen searching the industrial area around Cook Drive.

It has been a busy few weeks for Coffs Harbour police who have been attending to a series of violent crimes across the region.

READ MORE: Violent crimes: are people being pushed to the limit?

On Sunday, a couple were threatened with a knife in an apartment at Sawtell before a man stole their car.

READ MORE: Couple held at knife point, man flees in stolen car

About 9.00am police located a man on Coffs Harbour hospital grounds and he was arrested.