Crime

Man arrested after bullet fired into brothel

by Jack Morphet
14th Sep 2019 10:53 AM
Tactical Operations Unit police arrested a heavily-tattooed man after a bullet was fired into a brothel in Sydney's south west.

Officers arrested the 28-year-old man following the incident on Hargreaves Place in Wetherill Park at 2am on Friday.

A single round had been fired into the brothel door.

A man will face court today charged over the alleged shooting. Picture: NSW Police
A man will face court today charged over the alleged shooting. Picture: NSW Police

 

 

The Tactical Operations Unit, with the help of Fairfield City detectives, arrested the suspected shooter at Kemps Creek at 5.30pm yesterday and took him to Fairfield Police Station.

The suspected shooter will face court today. Picture: NSW Police
The suspected shooter will face court today. Picture: NSW Police

The man was charged with discharge firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possess unregistered unauthorised pistol in public place and fail to leave premises when required.

The Tactical Operations Unit made the arrest. Picture: NSW Police
The Tactical Operations Unit made the arrest. Picture: NSW Police

He was refused bail and will front Parramatta Bail Court later today.

No one was injured in the shooting.

