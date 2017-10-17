Man arrested after attempting to steal delivery van

A man allegedly drove a stolen delivery van to a housing estate and began unloading the contents.

A MAN who stole a delivery van from the front of a Coffs Harbour shopping centre today has been taken into custody by Coffs Clarence police.

Around 10.50am today, a driver parked his van to make a delivery to a nearby shop at Park Beach Plaza when another man allegedly stole it and drove away.

The van was located by police at a housing estate just a short distance away.

Police allegedly found the man unloading the contents of the van.

The man is currently assisting Target Action Group officers with their investigations.

"This is a timely example of the need for the community to work with us to reduce property crime by being security aware,” Coffs/Clarence Crime Manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said.