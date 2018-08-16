Man arrested after allegedly trying to groom boy on train

A MAN has been charged after he allegedly attempted to groom a young boy while travelling on a train on the Mid North Coast.

Police arrested the 42-year-old man last night at Macksville Police Station following reports he allegedly handed a sexually explicit note to an 11-year-old passenger.

Police will allege in court the note contained sexual references and threats of violence.

It's further alleged the man attempted to usher the boy into the toilet on the train.

Train guards were notified and police attended the scene around 10pm.

The man was arrested and taken to Macksville Railway Station where he was charged with procure child under 14 for unlawful sexual activity, procure child abuse material and behave in offensive manner in/near public place.

He was refused bail and appeared in Macksville Local Court today.