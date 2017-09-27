Man allegedly runs over pedestrian in road rage incident

A man, travelling with his partner and baby, was allegedly abused by a man in Nambucca.

A man, travelling with his partner and baby, was allegedly abused by a man in Nambucca. Trevor Veale

A MAN, 27, is facing court today after he allegedly ran over a pedestrian in an apparent road rage incident in Nambucca.

At around 11am yesterday, September 26, a 27-year-old woman was driving her car along Mann St at Nambucca Heads with her 37-year-old partner and nine month old baby when a blue Holden overtook them at high speed.

A short time later the woman drove into Palmer St and saw the Holden on the side of the road with the male occupant beckoning the couple by waving his hands out of the driver's window.

The man then allegedly threatened the couple with a knife.

The 37-year-old man approached the Holden, which then drove away.

He then followed the vehicle when police will allege the Holden was driven towards him.

The man was struck by the Holden, which also hit the parked vehicle. The unknown driver then fled from the scene.

Police then located the driver at Raleigh, while the 37-year-old man was treated at the scene for lacerations to his legs and conveyed to Coffs Harbour hospital in a stable condition.

A 27-year-old man was later arrested at Coffs Harbour and charged with affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm and drive furiously in motor vehicle do/cause bodily harm.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.