A man at the centre of a long-running stand-off with police on Brisbane’s southside has had his matter mentioned in court.
Crime

Man allegedly held toddler son and woman hostage

by Patrick Billings
20th Feb 2021 12:24 PM
A man who sparked a 26-hour siege with police on Brisbane's southside has had his matter mentioned in court.

The 36-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, faces charges of common assault, deprivation of liberty, endangering children by exposure, armed robbery, serious assault of police while armed, unlawful possession of a weapon and enter premises with intent.

 

The man did not appear in court and is currently undergoing treatment for an unspecified medical condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital, according to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service lawyer Lianna Kerrison.

Police allege he held his three-year-old son and a woman against their will in a hostage situation, until he was taken into custody without incident on Friday.

The house where a man allegedly held two people hostage for more than 24 hours. Picture: Tara Croser.
Police had attended the Dyson Ave address in Sunnybank on Thursday morning to speak to the man about his alleged involvement in the armed hold-up of the Salisbury Hotel last Saturday.

Upon arrival, the man threatened officers with a firearm, police allege.

Specialist police, including police negotiators and Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) remained at the scene for over 25 hours trying to resolve the situation peacefully.

The man surrendered into custody at 12.15pm yesterday.

A woman and child were also located inside the residence safe and well.

This morning in Brisbane Magistrates Court Ms Kerrison sought a brief of evidence from the prosecution.

Magistrate Deb Vasta remanded the man in custody and adjourned his matters to April 12.

court crime domestic violence hostage police

