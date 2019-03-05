NRL player Tyrone May arrested over Coffs sex tape scandal

The man, 22, has been charged with disseminating the footage.

Penrith Panthers player Tyrone May has been charged for allegedly filming himself having sex with a woman in Coffs Harbour and disseminating the footage.

May, 22, has been accused of filming a sexual act with a woman at Coffs Harbour in February last year without her knowledge, and also filmed a sexual act with another woman at Kingswood in May.

Over the past few days the women became aware of the existence of the videos and contacted police.

May was arrested this morning at Penrith Police Station and has been charged with two counts of recording intimate image without consent, and two counts of disseminate image without consent.

He was granted conditional bail to appear before Penrith Local Court on May 1.

Inquiries are continuing.