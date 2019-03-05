Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man, 22, has been charged with disseminating the footage.
The man, 22, has been charged with disseminating the footage. Contributed
Community

NRL player Tyrone May arrested over Coffs sex tape scandal

5th Mar 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Penrith Panthers player Tyrone May has been charged for allegedly filming himself having sex with a woman in Coffs Harbour and disseminating the footage.

May, 22, has been accused of filming a sexual act with a woman at Coffs Harbour in February last year without her knowledge, and also filmed a sexual act with another woman at Kingswood in May.

Over the past few days the women became aware of the existence of the videos and contacted police.

May was arrested this morning at Penrith Police Station and has been charged with two counts of recording intimate image without consent, and two counts of disseminate image without consent.

He was granted conditional bail to appear before Penrith Local Court on May 1.

Inquiries are continuing.

More Stories

coffs harbour kingswood penrith police station sex charges
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    NRL star charged over sex tape scandal

    premium_icon NRL star charged over sex tape scandal

    Rugby League Police allege in February 2018 he filmed a sexual act with a woman at Coffs Harbour and filmed another woman in May, 2018 in Kingswood.

    • 5th Mar 2019 12:29 PM
    'That's my wife, help her': Court hears husband's plea

    premium_icon 'That's my wife, help her': Court hears husband's plea

    Crime Tiredness behind wheel may have led to fatal crash, court hears

    WHEN THE RIVER RUNS DRY: No flow for 'mighty river'

    premium_icon WHEN THE RIVER RUNS DRY: No flow for 'mighty river'

    Environment Picture near Tabulam shows dire state of our mighty Clarence

    Local cannabis raids net $5.5-million in drugs

    premium_icon Local cannabis raids net $5.5-million in drugs

    News VIDEO: Officers have uncovered almost 3,000 cannabis plants