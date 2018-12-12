Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Sunshine Coast RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter has transported the man to hospital.
The Sunshine Coast RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter has transported the man to hospital. Contributed
Breaking

Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing

Gemma Westacott
by
11th Dec 2018 7:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition after an alleged stabbing in the South Burnett this afternoon.

The man in his twenties was transported by helicopter to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after being wounded during an incident at Blackbutt.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter was called to the region just after 3.30pm, touching down at Sunshine Coast University Hospital just before 6pm.

Local Queensland Ambulance Service officers treated the man at a private residence, before taking him to a nearby showground to be airlifted.

A LifeFlight critical care doctor and a QAS paramedic were onboard the chopper, and treated the man for several wounds.

A police spokesperson said they could not comment further as their investigation into the matter was ongoing.

airlift stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    NSW school’s formal awards labelled ‘sexist, racist’

    premium_icon NSW school’s formal awards labelled ‘sexist, racist’

    Education Parents at a NSW high school have complained about a series of racist and sexist “awards” Year 10 students have been asked to nominate their classmates for.

    • 12th Dec 2018 4:59 AM
    A matter of Integrity: Building company's $1-million debts

    premium_icon A matter of Integrity: Building company's $1-million debts

    News Dream homes in limbo after building company's collapse

    Arrawarra suspension part of new driving on beaches plan

    premium_icon Arrawarra suspension part of new driving on beaches plan

    News A new draft driving on beaches policy will go on public exhibition.

    Surf-loving father had called himself ‘shark bait’

    premium_icon Surf-loving father had called himself ‘shark bait’

    News Dad lost so much blood he had to be given transfusion on beach

    Local Partners