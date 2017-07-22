Man airlifted after tractor roll-over

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to attend a tractor roll over on a property east of Grafton.

A MAN left trapped by the legs under the weight of a tractor on a property east of Grafton has this afternoon been airlifted to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

The man who is believed to be aged in his 30s was left trapped under the tractor after it rolled on the private property.

The North Coast Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter Service's critical care medical team treated the male driver for leg injuries.

He has since been flown to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition, the Westpac Helicopter service advised.