The Proserpine Court House.
The Proserpine Court House.
Crime

Man admits to being a serial drink driver

Shannen McDonald
by
16th Aug 2019 5:15 AM
A MAN admitted to police he was a serial drink driver, when he was finally caught in the act.

Kalo Austin Marriot Turner of Cannonvale, was stopped by police on July 26 while he was driving on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said Turner was caught driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.106.

"He told police he had been drinking and driving in the town for three months but didn't drive if he felt he was high range," Sgt Myors said.

The 43-year-old told Proserpine Magistrates Court, when he pleaded guilty to middle-range drink driving, that he didn't remember telling police his drink driving habits.

"I may have ran the risk a couple of times, I realise that now," Turner said.

Sgt Myors said police observed Turner earlier that night, leaving a night club in Airlie Beach and make way to his car, before they stopped him for a breath test.

Magistrate James Morton said police would now be on alert if Turner tried to drink drive again.

"It would be a good idea to not run the risk again or you may end up in prison," Mr Morton said.

Turner was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

airlie beach cannonvale drink driving magistrate james morton police prosecutor sergeant emma myors proserpine magistrates court whitsunday crime
Whitsunday Times

