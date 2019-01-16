Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robert Bruce Smith, 57, was charged with the domestic-violence related murder after the woman's body was found inside a home near Nambucca.
Robert Bruce Smith, 57, was charged with the domestic-violence related murder after the woman's body was found inside a home near Nambucca. News Regional Media
News

Man accused of woman's murder faces court

Jasmine Minhas
by
16th Jan 2019 3:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of murdering a woman, whose body was found by police at a property near Nambucca Heads, has faced court in Coffs Harbour this week.

Robert Bruce Smith, 57, was charged with the domestic-violence related murder after the 46-year-old woman's body was found inside a home at Argent's Hill in the Nambucca Valley on May 18, 2018.

According to police, officers from the Mid North Coast Police District attended the home on North Arm Rd to make inquiries about the welfare of the woman.

A crime scene was established and Smith was arrested and taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was charged with murder (DV).

It is alleged the murder took place between 12pm and 7am that day.

Smith faced Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday and was refused bail.

He will appear at the court again on March 12.

argents hill coffs harbour coffs harbour local court mid north coast police district murder nambucca
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    High school teacher facing alleged rape charges

    premium_icon High school teacher facing alleged rape charges

    News The teacher from Coffs Harbour is facing court on two charges of sexual intercourse without consent.

    • 16th Jan 2019 4:00 PM
    Beach closed as locals complain of foul odour

    premium_icon Beach closed as locals complain of foul odour

    News Lifeguards explain why they've closed a popular Coffs Coast beach

    Final stage of bridge upgrade

    premium_icon Final stage of bridge upgrade

    News Changed access to bridge during final stage of work.

    Cruise ship emergency sees chopper tasked off coast

    premium_icon Cruise ship emergency sees chopper tasked off coast

    News Doctor winched onto cruiseliner to treat passenger