Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with 32 fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property over the alleged use of a lost debit card. Picture: iStock.
A man has been charged with 32 fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property over the alleged use of a lost debit card. Picture: iStock.
Crime

Man accused of using lost debit card more than 30 times

16th Jan 2020 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 52-year-old Townsville man has been hit with 32 charges of fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property after allegedly using a lost debit card at several businesses within the Townsville area.

Police were told the card had been lost on December 8, and police inquiries found that the card had allegedly been used by the man more than 30 times.

The alleged 52-year-old offender has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court on January 31.

Anyone with information for police can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
crime debit card robbery fraud robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Knights and Titans young guns to face-off in Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon Knights and Titans young guns to face-off in Coffs Harbour

        Sport Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans junior squads to play a trial game in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

        FULL LIST: Big things happening in Coffs in 2020

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Big things happening in Coffs in 2020

        News The Coffs Coast Advocate continues its Big Things Coming to the Coffs Coast series...

        Bushfire support for primary producers

        premium_icon Bushfire support for primary producers

        News Farm, fish and forestry businesses who have suffered from recent bushfires can now...

        Ambulance at scene of two-car crash

        premium_icon Ambulance at scene of two-car crash

        News EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a two-car crash in Coffs Harbour.