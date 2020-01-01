Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually touched two schoolboys outside a shopping centre.
Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually touched two schoolboys outside a shopping centre.
Crime

Man accused of ‘touching’ schoolkids remains free

1st Jan 2020 4:27 PM

Police are searching for a man following an alleged sexual touching of schoolchildren outside one of Sydney's busiest shopping centres.

CCTV images were today released by New South Wales Police in connection with the incident that occurred on Broadway, close to the CBD, last month.

At about noon on Monday, December 16, 2019, a large group of primary school students were waiting for a bus outside the Broadway shopping centre on Bay Street, Glebe, when they were approached by a man.

Police have said that as the man walked past the line of students, two boys, aged nine, were sexually touched before he attempted to touch a girl.

Broadway shopping centre is one of Sydney’s busiest malls.
Broadway shopping centre is one of Sydney’s busiest malls.

The man walked away, entering the shopping centre after which police were called.

Police have urged the man to come forward.

They have asked for the public's help in identifying him. The man was wearing a green short-sleeved shirt and shorts, sandals, and a red cap featuring the logo of radio station NOVA 969.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.

crime sexual assault violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water trucks on high rotation but dam plan remains on hold

        premium_icon Water trucks on high rotation but dam plan remains on hold

        News With the water sell-off from Woolgoolga dam suspended until further talks there’s been speculation about the water trucks coming and going across the region.

        Tributes flow for young dad killed in New Year’s Eve crash

        premium_icon Tributes flow for young dad killed in New Year’s Eve crash

        News The man who died in a crash at Coffs Harbour has been identified.

        Man dies in tragic end to 2019 on our roads

        premium_icon Man dies in tragic end to 2019 on our roads

        News Death brings to 21 the killed on district roads in 2019.