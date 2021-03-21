Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victorian Premier Dan Andrews Holds Press Conference As Health Minister Jenny Mikakos Resigns
Victorian Premier Dan Andrews Holds Press Conference As Health Minister Jenny Mikakos Resigns
Crime

Man accused of threatening to kill premier has bail altered

Aisling Brennan
21st Mar 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 22nd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Nimbin man accused of sending threatening emails to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has had his bail conditions changed.

Marco Faccio is alleged to have sent threatening emails to the Victorian premier last year, which involved threats to kill, according to court documents.

Late in 2020, the NSW Police's Fixated Persons Investigation Unit commenced an investigation following reports a member of Victorian parliament had received threatening emails, which were believed to have been sent from NSW.

Following extensive inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a home at Nimbin on December 7, 2020.

Officers seized a number of electronic devices, a computer, a tablet and a mobile phone for forensic examination.

Mr Faccio is charged with use carriage service to threaten to kill and two counts of use carriage service to menace or harass or offend.

When his matter was briefly mentioned in Lismore Local Court on March 10, 2021, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions intended to certify the charges but needed more time.

The matter was adjourned to May 18.

Mr Faccio was also granted bail variation which reduces his reporting days to police from three days to two days a week.

daniel andrews lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        False alarm during search for missing bodyboarder

        Premium Content False alarm during search for missing bodyboarder

        Weather The search has been delayed until conditions ease.

        UPDATED: SES urges Coffs to get ready with more rain on way

        UPDATED: SES urges Coffs to get ready with more rain on way

        News More rain is on the way in the next 12-24 hours: ‘Now is the time to prepare'.

        War of words erupts over Coffs Harbour Tafe cuts

        Premium Content War of words erupts over Coffs Harbour Tafe cuts

        News Are recent cuts to trade courses ‘absurd’ or is Labor ‘stuck in the past’?

        Close call for council staff after landslip destroys car

        Premium Content Close call for council staff after landslip destroys car

        News Road closed until further notice as assessors work out a plan of attack