‘Extreme’ violence in attack on partner

A man allegedly threatened his former partner with a gun and knife.

A GOLD Coast man allegedly threatened his former partner with a gun and knife and used "extreme levels of violence" despite orders they only have contact to talk about the children.

The man is also accused of following the woman as she drove along the highway, weaving across traffic lanes as he did so, the Southport Magistrates Court was told this morning.

He denies all of the allegations and has applied for a counter order against the woman preventing her from contacting him.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was denied bail by Magistrate Gary Finger, who said he was too much of a risk to his former partner.

He is expected to reapply for bail when the Supreme Court in Brisbane resumes next week.

Prosecutor Brent Dixon said the allegations included "fairly extreme levels of violence".

"They were very dangerous acts involving a motor vehicle following her on a highway moving through traffic and allegations of a gun having been produced," he said.

It is also alleged the man threatened the woman with a knife and also grabbed her by the throat and threw her against a wall.

The threats were alleged to have happened between December 25 and 28.

The allegations the man followed the woman stem from an incident late last year.

It is also alleged the man threatened to kill himself if the woman did not do as he asked.

The man's lawyer Michael McMillan, of McMillan Criminal Law, said his client denied all the allegations.

He said it was the man's former partner who was making the suicidal threats.

"My client has not made those suggestions to the aggrieved," he said.

Mr McMillan said the woman did not make the allegations until after she was served with an ordered prohibiting her from contacting the man.

He read to the court text messages he said came from the woman.

"I have to accept I will never see you again," the text said.

Mr McMillan said the man was at the woman's house with her permission.

The matter will return to court on January 18 where the man is set appear via videolink.