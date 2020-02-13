Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CROSSBOW INJURY: Bucket, a beloved Irish wolfhound puppy has had to euthanized after he was shot in the spine by a crossbow.
CROSSBOW INJURY: Bucket, a beloved Irish wolfhound puppy has had to euthanized after he was shot in the spine by a crossbow.
News

Man accused of shooting puppy will defend his charges

Aisling Brennan
13th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged with shooting a puppy with a longbow will be given the chance to defend himself at a two-day hearing in May.

Robert Bruce Stewart, 59, lodged not guilty pleas last month to his charges of committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal and recklessly beating and seriously injuring an animal.

Mr Stewart was charged after police were called to a South Golden Beach property about 8am on Friday, December 6.

Police will allege Mr Stewart fired three arrows at an Irish wolfhound puppy, named Bucket, with the third striking the dog in the back.

Bucket was taken to a veterinarian for treatment but was euthanised.

Magistrate Karen Stafford has reserved a two-day hearing listing for May 5 and 6 at Byron Bay Local Court.

animal cruelty case byron bay crime byron bay local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        He's in the ‘man hunt’ with world's hottest male models

        premium_icon He's in the ‘man hunt’ with world's hottest male models

        News He is off to the Philippines with hopes of being crowned the world’s best male model for 2020.

        Shocking dashcam video shows truck smash on black spot road

        premium_icon Shocking dashcam video shows truck smash on black spot road

        News Road continues to draw criticism with this dashcam footage.

        Elton's manager shares some great backstage stories

        premium_icon Elton's manager shares some great backstage stories

        Entertainment The day Elton John’s band had a run in with the Mob.

        CHAOS: Flood leaves path of destruction in valley

        premium_icon CHAOS: Flood leaves path of destruction in valley

        News Cars wrecked, roads blocked, fences destroyed and livestock lost.