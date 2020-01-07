Menu
A MAN is facing Lismore Court on Tuesday January 7 on charges of sexually asulting two young teenage girls at a New Year’s Eve party.
Man accused of sexually assaulting teens at NYE party

Alison Paterson
7th Jan 2020 8:55 AM | Updated: 11:44 AM
A MAN who allegedly assulted two teenage girls at a New Year's Eve party was arrested on Monday and will face court today.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said the man, 44, was arrested then charged and detained after an investigation into the incident.

"The man was arrested on multiple counts of sexual touching and obtain advantage committed on two 14-year-old girls at a New Years Eve Party at Ellangowan Rd (south of Casino) in the early hours of January 1st," she said.

"It is alleged the offender indecently assaulted the two 14-year-olds and then left the party."

Chief Insp Bruce said the girls reported the matter to police.

"An investigation has been ongoing," she said.

"He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today."

criminal lismore lismore court house nsw crime
Lismore Northern Star

