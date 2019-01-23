Menu
Dean Sellenthin is facing 214 charges including bestiality, producing child abuse material and stalking or intimidation.
Crime

Man accused of sex with dogs could lodge pleas

Liana Turner
by
23rd Jan 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:32 PM
A BANGALOW man facing more than 200 charges could enter a plea at his next appearance.

Dean Anthony Sellenthin, 43, is facing 214 charges, including 19 counts of alleged bestiality.

He's also been accused of producing child abuse material, stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or other harm, break-ins at homes, aggravated indecent assault on a person with a disability and thefts of large amounts of underwear and swimwear from homes in the Byron Bay area.

His solicitor Rachael Thomas told Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday Mr Sellenthin had asked to be excused from appearing before the court.

He remains in custody over the allegations.

Mr Sellenthin has entered no formal pleas, but Ms Thomas told the court the matter could potentially proceed to sentence if they're afforded more time to negotiate with the prosecution.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy had granted an earlier adjournment on this basis late last year.

But Ms Thomas said the extent of the police brief meant it had been difficult to finalise these negotiations.

"There's already been an extended negotiation period," she said.

"We are in the process of going through all the charges and the evidence."

She asked Mr Dunlevy for a further two months to finalise this.

"It does seem to be a matter that could be resolved, we're just seeking some time," she said.

DPP prosecutor Andrew Horowitz confirmed their negotiations were progressing.

Mr Dunlevy granted the adjournment and set the matter down to March 20.

"In the circumstances, it doesn't seem too unreasonable," he said.

The allegations against Mr Sellenthin span from 2009 to 2017.

According to court documents, he allegedly had sex with dogs at his Bangalow home 19 times.

His theft charges include an allegation he stole "37 pairs of women's and children's underwear and swimwear" in one incident in January 2012 and 16 pairs of underwear and swimwear the previous year.

Mr Sellenthin may appear via video link when the matter returns to Tweed Heads Local Court in March.

bestiality editors picks northern rivers crime tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

