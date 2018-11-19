Killer son told dad to ‘stop making noise’

Murder accused Nathan Missen, son of Mark Missen, who was found dumped in the Whroo mine.

WARNING: Distressing content

A dying man who lay badly injured and gasping for air was told by his son to "stop making noise", a Victorian court has been told.

Mark Missen's body was then wrapped in a tarp and hidden in a bedroom cupboard for three days before being dumped in an abandoned mineshaft.

The gory details of the 56-year-old's death were presented to the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday when his son Nathan Missen, 28, pleaded guilty to murder.

The court was told Missen and his girlfriend were living with his father in Maroopna at the time of the attack and there was a history of heated rows between the pair.

A father-son argument in January 2016 turned fatal when Missen bashed his dad, breaking the older man's jaw.

The killer then dragged his father to a nearby bedroom where he stomped on his head and tied a belt around his neck.

He then placed the body, wrapped in tarpaulin, in a cupboard and cleaned blood from the carpet.

Three days later Missen, with the help of associates, dumped the body, which was discovered a month later in an old goldmine at Whroo, north of Melbourne.

The body was so badly decomposed that forensic police could only identify Mr Missen by his fingerprints.

While other family members filed a missing person's report, Missen and his girlfriend sold Mr Missen's belongings on Gumtree.

Mr Missen's sister spoke of how she felt betrayed by her nephew, who had taken a much-loved family member.

"It's left me empty," she said.