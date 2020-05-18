Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man accused of making violent threats granted bail

Danielle Buckley
18th May 2020 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HERVEY Bay man accused of making violent threats has been granted bail on the condition he does not go within 100m of the alleged victim.

Craig Anthony Hoppe, 47, made an application for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday after being charged on April 24 with a string of offences.

Mr Hoppe was charged with threatening violence, two counts of obstructing a police officer, commit public nuisance and an offence related to unauthorised and prohibited explosives.

The court was told Mr Hoppe would be unable to visit his mother because she lived next door to the alleged victim, who Mr Hoppe was prevented from going within 100m of.

Justice Martin Burns granted Mr Hoppe bail with strict conditions which prohibit him from consuming alcohol and drugs and place him under curfew.

"I am satisfied that the applicant's continued detention in custody is no longer required because of imposition of these conditions," Justice Burns said. - NewsRegional

bail application brisbane supreme court craig anthony hoppe obstruct police officer public nuisance threatening violence
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Infants in New South Wales twice as likely to suffer abuse

        premium_icon Infants in New South Wales twice as likely to suffer abuse

        News NSW children under 12 months of age are twice as likely to be abused or neglected.

        Unanimous rejection of boarding house

        premium_icon Unanimous rejection of boarding house

        News The proposed boarding house was the subject of a petition urging Council not to...

        How a virtual auction led to a local property sale

        premium_icon How a virtual auction led to a local property sale

        Property Uncertain times are a breeding ground for innovation in business

        Premier orders MPs: ‘Don’t take a pay rise’

        premium_icon Premier orders MPs: ‘Don’t take a pay rise’

        Politics Berejiklian, Barilaro tell MPs ‘reject your own pay rise’