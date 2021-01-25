Menu
Baby Hands generic
Man accused of hurting two-month-old baby walks free

Aisling Brennan
25th Jan 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:16 AM
The case against a man accused of injuring an eight-week-old baby in his care at Casino has been withdrawn.

The 23-year-old man was arrested in May 2019 after police were notified when a two-month-old boy presented at Lismore Base Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transferred to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The baby was later released, and alternate care arrangements were made.

The man, who is known to the boy, had pleaded not guilty to recklessly causing grievous bodily harm at Lismore District Court in July last year.

He was set to go to trial this week in the Lismore District Court.

However, an Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions spokeswoman confirmed the case will no longer proceed.

"After evidentiary rulings by the court, no further proceedings direction was made in this matter," she said.

