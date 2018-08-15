Man accused of gunning down Nim Ngata appears in court

The son of Semi 'Tongan Sam' Ngata, John Ibrahim's bodyguard, was shot in Coffs Harbour.

THE man accused of gunning down the son of John Ibrahim's bodyguard in Coffs Harbour appeared in local court.

Following a brief appearance via video link, Coffs Harbour man Peter Maryvale has been ordered to face a committal hearing on September 25 for discharging a firearm with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He will also face sentencing for a second charge of destroying property (worth between $2,000 and $5,000).

Police allege Maryvale shot Nim Ngata on February 10 at around 6.30pm at Ridge Street.

The ex-Nomads bikie, better known as 'Nim', was on bail pending an appeal for affray, assault and traffic charges when he was shot in the hand and shoulder. The shooting came just months after his father, Semi 'Tongan Sam' Ngata, was shot in the back.

Friends of Ngata have told the media he was crippled by drug addiction. He moved to Sandy Beach from Sydney to get clean. Ngata was reported to have been on police radar since his late teens.

SHOOTING VICTIM: Nemilote 'Nim' Ngata (right) with John Ibrahim. Ngata was shot in Coffs Harbour on February 10, 2018. Instagram/@nimngata

He had consistently refused to be interviewed by police. Last March, police found Ngata slumped behind the wheel of a 4WD in a lane off the Pacific Highway at Woolgoolga. He had a cocktail of ice, MDMA and diazepam in his system.

After a traffic offender program, he apparently told a supervisor: "I can't believe how quickly a split-second bad choice can change everyone's life, I have learnt my lesson."

After the Ridge Street shooting he was dropped off at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus and underwent surgery and was released from hospital. Ngata's father travelled up to be by his son's hospital bed. He was seen outside hospital smoking a cigarette and wearing a singlet with Ibrahim's face - it was the first time he had been spotted in public since he was shot outside Ibrahim's mother's house in Merrylands.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command formed Strike Force Ebal to investigate the incident. Following inquiries, Maryvale was arrested in Grafton on May 29.

The 27-year-old was taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged and remanded in custody.