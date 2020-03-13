Menu
Lismore Courthouse
Man accused of child sex assault at party near Casino

Rebecca Fist
13th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
A MAN accused of sexually touching teenage girls at a New Year's Eve party will return to court via video link on April 29.

The 43-year old has been remanded in custody.

He not appear by video link from custody when his case was mentioned at Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

A brief of evidence was handed to the court by March 3.

Police will allege the man assaulted two girls at a party south of Casino on December 31.

He has since then been charged with five counts of intentionally sexually touching a child aged between 10 and 16 and one count of taking or detaining a person with intent to obtain an advantage.

When his matter went before court on January 7, his solicitor made no application for bail on his behalf.

No formal pleas have been made on his behalf.

