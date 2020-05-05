Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bucket, a beloved Irish wolfhound puppy has had to euthanized after he was shot in the spine by a crossbow.
Bucket, a beloved Irish wolfhound puppy has had to euthanized after he was shot in the spine by a crossbow.
News

Man accused over puppy shooting death faces court delay

Liana Turner
4th May 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTH Golden Beach man accused of fatally shooting a puppy will have to wait months for his hearing.

Robert Bruce Stewart, 59, pleaded not guilty in January to the charges of committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal and recklessly beating and seriously injuring an animal.

Police were called to a South Golden Beach property on the morning of Friday, December 6 last year and he was subsequently charged.

Police will allege he fired three arrows at an Irish wolfhound puppy named Bucket.

They will allege the third arrow struck Bucket in the back and while he was taken to a veterinarian for treatment, he was later euthanised.

The matter had been scheduled for a two-day hearing this week but hearings are being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the hearing dates of Tuesday and Wednesday have been vacated and the case is scheduled to go briefly before Byron Bay Local Court on September 14.

Mr Stewart's solicitor, John Weller, has previously said his client would defend the charges by arguing the shooting was accidental.

Mr Stewart remains on bail.

More Stories

byron bay local court byron shire crime northern rivers community northern rivers crime
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A Shoreline to business resurgence forged by Coffs locals

        premium_icon A Shoreline to business resurgence forged by Coffs locals

        Business One of Coffs Harbour's largest ever private construction projects has kept tradies in work during the Covid-19 lockdown.

        • 5th May 2020 11:30 AM
        Ways to reduce conflict with kangaroos

        premium_icon Ways to reduce conflict with kangaroos

        News There are a number of ways people can reduce conflict and attacks.

        • 5th May 2020 11:20 AM
        Showground earmarked for safety upgrades

        premium_icon Showground earmarked for safety upgrades

        News Coffs Harbour Showground is set to undergo safety upgrades.

        From the grandstand: Are NRL players victims or villains?

        premium_icon From the grandstand: Are NRL players victims or villains?

        Rugby League The NRL debate rolls on, but Col Hennessy has a different take on the matter