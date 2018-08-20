Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police allegedly found the homemade bomb inside the Ford hatchback early on Saturday. The bomb disposal unit dismantled the device.
Police allegedly found the homemade bomb inside the Ford hatchback early on Saturday. The bomb disposal unit dismantled the device. Frank Redward
News

Man accused of carrying a loaded rifle and bomb in car

21st Aug 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEN Thompson, the 30-year-old Bellingen man accused of allegedly having a loaded .22 rifle and a crude home-made bomb in his car has been bail refused in court.

Police will allege Thompson was heavily affected by drugs when he was found carrying the sawn-off rifle and the explosive device in his car.

The Ford hatchback he was driving came to the attention of two Coffs Harbour-based Traffic and Highway Patrol officers as it moved through the streets of Urunga with its lights being turned on and off.

"Police stopped and spoke with the driver who was leaving the vehicle," Coffs Clarence Inspector Brendan Gorman said.

"Whilst speaking with the driver they identified what appeared to be a weapon in the vehicle."

A scuffle police had with the the 30-year-old accused in the Urunga's Pilot St late on Friday was so loud that nearby residents called 000 to report the disturbance.

Eventually the two responding officers detained the man, who was allegedly under the influence of the drug ice.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

After the man was detained and taken to the Coffs Harbour Police Station the early model Ford hatchback was towed back to the station for forensic examination.

While conducting a search of the car, police found what was alleged to be a crude home-made explosive device inside the car.

The Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit in Zetland, Sydney, was contacted and was flown to Coffs Harbour with officers arriving via a police airwing to dismantle the device.

Thompson is facing a raft of charges including possession of firearms and drugs, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving while disqualified and goods in custody.

Related Items

bomb bomb squad coffs harbour police coffs harbour police station rifle urunga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Street in lockdown as police hunt wanted man

    premium_icon Street in lockdown as police hunt wanted man

    News A man is in custody this afternoon after a four-hour police operation in Boambee East.

    Police begin investigations after couple assaulted at beach

    Police begin investigations after couple assaulted at beach

    News Police urge witnesses to come forward.

    Snapping a healthy life

    Snapping a healthy life

    News Over $45,000 in prizes up for grabs in photography competition.

    Council to share the levy love

    premium_icon Council to share the levy love

    News Funds will be allocated from council's new Environmental Levy.

    Local Partners