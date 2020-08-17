Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police allege Trevor Maher was one of two people who entered a home.
Police allege Trevor Maher was one of two people who entered a home.
News

Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

Aisling Brennan
17th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LISMORE man accused of attacking a man with hockey stick will face trial for his alleged crime.

Police allege Trevor Maher was one of two people who entered a home on Phyllis Street, South Lismore armed with an implement in December.

A short time later, a 35-year-old man ran from the home and allegedly was repeatedly hit by the two men.

Bystanders came to the aid of the 35-year-old and police allege the pair fled the scene in a white Holden Commodore sedan.

The man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

It's understood he suffered head injuries, several fractures and a number of other injuries.

Maher was later arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent and affray.

Maher is yet to enter any formal plea.

Last week Magistrate Jeff Linden committed Maher for trial in the Lismore District Court on September 14.

More Stories

lismore crime lismore district court lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Football clubs receive share in $180K boost

        Premium Content Football clubs receive share in $180K boost

        Soccer Government grants up to $1,000 awarded to clubs across region to aid with post-COVID return

        Car trashes prized patch of paradise

        Premium Content Car trashes prized patch of paradise

        Crime “The desecration of the very sacred site and the apparent Nazi swastika symbol was...

        LETTER:Five storey buildings at Jetty ‘totally unacceptable’

        Premium Content LETTER:Five storey buildings at Jetty ‘totally unacceptable’

        Letters to the Editor Five storey buildings ‘totally unacceptable’ says this letter writer

        Paws, claws and more to the rescue

        Premium Content Paws, claws and more to the rescue

        Pets & Animals From treating addiction to corporate team building, animals are key.