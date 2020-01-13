Reason man accused of attempted murder breached bail, twice

An accused attempted murderer spent the holidays behind bars because, his lawyer says, bushfires affected his health and home, making him breach his bail conditions.

But, just days after being re-released, he was arrested a second time after telling police he was lost in the bush.

Aydin Brown was one of two men arrested and charged with the attempted murder of Benn Peterson after police allege he was bashed and set on fire near Murwillumbah in 2017.

Brown was granted conditional bail which required him to report to a local police station every day before 7pm as well as be at home by 8pm each night.

But the water supply at his home on the NSW Mid North Coast was impacted by bushfires and he was forced to use a nearby laundromat to wash his clothes, his lawyer Abbas Soukie said.

Aydin Christopher Brown is facing serious charges, including that of attempted murder, over a 2017 incident at Kunghur.

Brown's high-profile lawyer also said his client's health was affected by the bushfire smoke which has blanketed much of the state since fires broke out in the region late last year.

Mr Soukie said Brown informed police, on December 18, he was going to the laundry then to the hospital for treatment.

It's understood Brown had showed up to the local police station 20 minutes after 7pm and given a warning for being late but allowed to leave.

At 8.40pm police responded to reports of suspicious people at the laundromat where they found Brown and two others.

Brown was arrested for breaching bail by 40 minutes.

He spent Christmas and New Years behind bars until Mr Soukie could apply to have him released. He was released on January 6.

Mr Soukie said Brown was happy to be a free man again but described the arrest as "unfortunate".

"It is most unfortunate that an individual, who appears to have been affected by the terrible and unfortunate bushfires which have plagued the state in recent months, could have his bail revoked and be imprisoned for a number of weeks over the festive season, as a direct consequence of the effects of the bushfires around his place of residence," the lawyer said.

But Brown was arrested again just three days later, on January 9, because he failed to report to police the previous evening.

It's understood he told police he had been lost in the bush and covered in ticks.

He was released on bail for a third time later that day.

Police allege Brown and a second man left Mr Peterson in scrubland after setting him on fire.

He was found still smouldering by a passing motorist that evening, was treated by a local doctor before being flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition.

Brown's trial is expected to be held at Lismore in April.