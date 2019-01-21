Aiia murder accused’s violent lyrics surface

The tribute site in Bundoora where the vigil was held. Picture: Jason Edwards

THE man accused of raping and killing Aiia Maasarwe rapped about demons in his mind and becoming one with the knife, and said he was a man who embraced death, in the months leading up to last week's horrendous murder.

Codey Herrmann, 20, who will be back before Melbourne Magistrates' Court today, penned a series of disturbing rap songs that he posted online late last year.

It comes as Victoria Police confirmed Mr Herrmann was on police bail when he allegedly attacked Ms Maasarwe after she got off the 86 tram in Bundoora just after midnight last Wednesday.

Mr Herrmann used the stage name McCodez to rap and posted various songs online.

In one, called RBGY, he sings: "The real fight was keeping all the daemons in my mind on the inside.

"The end time we all come to realise that's the real fight.

"Those people that are left behind don't even know if I'm alive.

"F--king with my mind. Become one with the knife."

In another song, called Ender Daze, Mr Herrmann raps: "It's something with my brain.

"The doctors couldn't fix it so I'm legally insane … Throw it in the fire and watch it burn.

"Watch the past slip away and watch them turn. Watch love turn to hate."

And in the song 1%, he sings: "So before I'm gone I've got to rip this apart.

"Before I stab in the dark I'm going to master this up. I'm going to put my all in and give it all that I got. I'll rip a hole in your soul."

Mr Herrmann appeared before Heidelberg Magistrates' Court last month. He has recently faced a string of charges including car theft, careless driving and criminal damage.

"Victoria Police can confirm the 20-year-old man arrested in relation to the Bundoora homicide investigation was on police bail for property-related matters," Victoria Police spokeswoman Creina O'Grady said.

"As the man is currently in custody in relation to the Bundoora homicide investigation and the matter will ultimately be before the Coroner, we are unable to make any further comments at this stage."

It comes as relatives of the 21-year-old Israeli student released the last photograph of the family of six together, taken in China recently.

The final, cherished picture of the Maasarwe family together. From left: Sisters Roba (who was on the phone to Aiia when she was killed), and Lena, Aiia, mother Khitam, father Saeed and sister Noor, in China. Picture: Supplied by family

Mr Herrmann was arrested on Friday at 11.20am at a park in Greensborough, close to where the murder took place.

Police then searched a nearby derelict home, believed to be linked to Mr Herrmann.

In another of his songs, Mr Herrmann sang: "My mind lost s--t, don't try and awaken me.

"I've been grinding so long but you just had to wait and see.

"I'm uncontrollable. Situation constantly baking me. My thoughts turn to nightmares and non-stop chasing me."

On Saturday, the Melbourne Magistrates' Court heard Mr Herrmann would undergo a mental health assessment in custody.

It is believed Ms Maasarwe suffered blunt trauma to her head.

Police have not detailed whether a weapon was used in what they called an "absolutely horrific" attack.

Certain details of the crime were so gruesome, police asked that they be removed from court documents.

Leading Sen-Constable Craig Williams, of the homicide squad, told the court: "I don't think it would be appropriate that be released."

Mr Herrmann has been charged with one count of rape and one count of murder.

