Man accused of holding up supermarket with a knife

A MAN has appeared in court today charged with armed robbery, after a hold-up at a Coffs Harbour supermarket yesterday.

Police said a man, wearing a backpack entered the Woolworths supermarket in Park Ave demanding cash and cigarettes on Wednesday around 12.30pm.

It is alleged the man showed a knife to a supermarket attendant.

Police said the man fled the store with cash, alcohol and cigarettes.

A hold-up alarm alerted police, who attended the scene.

Detectives arrested a man nearby moments later.

Police will allege the suspect was found in possession of a knife, alcohol and cigarettes.

He was refused bail and held in custody overnight.

Paul Torrens, 34, from Nambucca Heads appeared in court today charged with armed robbery.

He was refused bail to reappear on May 14.