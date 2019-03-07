Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man accused of holding up supermarket with a knife

7th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has appeared in court today charged with armed robbery, after a hold-up at a Coffs Harbour supermarket yesterday.

Police said a man, wearing a backpack entered the Woolworths supermarket in Park Ave demanding cash and cigarettes on Wednesday around 12.30pm.

It is alleged the man showed a knife to a supermarket attendant.

Police said the man fled the store with cash, alcohol and cigarettes.

A hold-up alarm alerted police, who attended the scene.

Detectives arrested a man nearby moments later.

Police will allege the suspect was found in possession of a knife, alcohol and cigarettes.

He was refused bail and held in custody overnight.

Paul Torrens, 34, from Nambucca Heads appeared in court today charged with armed robbery.

He was refused bail to reappear on May 14.

armed robbery arrest coffs harbour park avenue woolworths
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Child pornography seized from Coffs Harbour home

    premium_icon Child pornography seized from Coffs Harbour home

    News A man has been charged after a search warrant was executed.

    Highly resilient women 'exercise transferrable skills'

    premium_icon Highly resilient women 'exercise transferrable skills'

    News Capabilities won't be underestimated this International Women's Day

    Driver ejected from car listed as critical

    premium_icon Driver ejected from car listed as critical

    News Female passenger uninjured, driver critical after rollover

    He's a stand out in the community

    premium_icon He's a stand out in the community

    News Mitchell Harvey awarded as a Young Achiever.