Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MEDICAL MISSION: AN ELDERLY man at Urbenville was airflifted to Gold Coast University Hospital with a serve head injury on Wednesday June 3.
MEDICAL MISSION: AN ELDERLY man at Urbenville was airflifted to Gold Coast University Hospital with a serve head injury on Wednesday June 3.
News

Man, 93, airlifted to hospital after fall

Alison Paterson
4th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man has been rescued after he fell and injured his head while at home alone.

Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service spokesman Graham Nickisson said the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter had been initially tasked to a possible jet ski rider in trouble off the coast at Evans Head.

"An extensive search was conducted but nothing has been located," he said.

"Then the helicopter was re-tasked at 7.30pm to a property at Urbenville where a 93-year-old man had suffered a severe laceration to his head in a fall at his residence.

Mr Nickisson said NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team stabilised the patient.

"He was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        This is how the recession may impact you

        This is how the recession may impact you

        News Australia is experiencing its first recession in decades, with jobs, wages, the cost of living and the housing market all set to be impacted.

        Berry group preps for influx of seasonal workers

        premium_icon Berry group preps for influx of seasonal workers

        News There are concerns about an influx of seasonal workers.

        Church CEO slams ‘misinformation campaign’

        premium_icon Church CEO slams ‘misinformation campaign’

        News Church CEO hits back at ‘concerted misinformation campaign’.

        Alleged car thief accused of assaulting officer faces court

        premium_icon Alleged car thief accused of assaulting officer faces court

        News Man in court after alleged attack on off-duty officer.