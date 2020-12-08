Menu
A 90-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a child while he was a superintendent at a boys’ home.
Crime

90-year-old accused of sexual assault at boys’ home

by Bianca Hrovat
8th Dec 2020 5:33 PM
Premium Content

A 90-year-old man faces charges of indecent treatment of boys under 17 and carnal knowledge at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court following a submission to the National Redress Scheme.

The scheme was established in 2018 in response to a recommendation included in the final report for the 2017 Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

A complainant approached the scheme to allege he was sexually assaulted while in the care of Arthur Thomas Mann, who worked as the superintendent at a boys' home in Brisbane's north in the 1980s.

Police have charged Mann with four counts of indecent treatment of boys under 17, and two counts of carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature, otherwise known as sodomy.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred between September 7, 1980 and October 15, 1980.

At the time, the boys home cared for wards of the state and was operated by The Uniting Church.

It has since closed.

The case was first mentioned in June and today the lawyer for the defence appeared on Mann's behalf to request a further two summons to recover further material relating to the allegations and the mental health of the complainant.

The case was adjourned to January 19.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

Originally published as Man, 90, accused of sexual assault at boys' home

