Man, 81, on 17 counts of past sexual assault

BALLINA detectives arrested an 81-year-old man yesterday and charged him with 17 counts of sexual and indecent assaults on boys in the 1980s.

It is alleged the man, who offered respite care outside of a boys' home in the Lismore area, 'enticed' two teen victims by engaging them in activities related to fixing and playing with CB radios and electronic gear in the Mullumbimby area.

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay from Richmond Police District appealed for victims to contact police.

"Police are appealing for anyone to come forward that may have been engaged by this man, particularly through the use of CB radios and electronic equipment during the late '70s and early '80s," he said.

"We believe there will be more victims that will come forward now."

Inspector Lindsay said the investigation into the incidents began six years ago after police received information from the alleged victims and the organisation the two boys were under the care of at the time.

"As a result of receiving that information, Ballina detectives have been working on this case for over six years and primarily we have been waiting for this man to return to Australia from the Philippines."

Ballina detectives have been working with the Australian Federal Police to extradite the man to Australia.

"It took quite some time to locate where this man was; we will allege that he was in a fairly difficult part within the Philippines for us to instigate extradition and proceedings," Inspector Lindsay said.

"We had started to undertake that process for extradition, however, we were able to learn that this man was coming back to Australia and he was arrested as result."

The accused is under guard in Sydney's Prince of Wales Hospital where police anticipate he will have a bedside hearing this morning because of heart issues that required him to be taken to hospital.

Inspector Lindsay said this arrest sends a strong message to the public and alleged victims that regardless of how many years have gone by, if police receive information and complaints, they will act on complaints.