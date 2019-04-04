Pedestrian hit by car in critical condition

A man, 71, in a critical condition after being hit by a car in The Ponds.

A MAN is fighting for his life at Westmead Hospital after he was hit by a car in The Ponds this afternoon.

The 72-year-old man was waiting for a bus on Stanhope Parkway, opposite Owl Park, when a blue Ford Focus has struck him at 2.30pm on Friday.

Police believe the hatchback mounted the gutter, hit a pole and subsequently hit the man who was waiting for the bus with his wife.

CareFlight's rapid response helicopter was at the scene along with NSW Ambulance and Quakers Hill police.

NSW Ambulance provided assessment to the man who suffered multiple injuries to his head and upper body.

The man was taken by road to Westmead Hospital.

CareFlight's specialist doctor and critical care paramedic treated the man by intubating him and placing him in a medically-induced coma to stabilise his condition. He will likely require surgery.

Brian Parsell, chief inspector for NSW Ambulance, said the pedestrian was unconscious when the rescue teams arrived.

"The teams worked hard to get the gentleman into a stable condition," Mr Parsell said.

"The man lives close by and walked to the bus stop, probably regularly."

The driver, a 47-year-old man from The Ponds, was taken to Blacktown Hospital for mandatory testing and is assisting police with inquiries.

Treatment of the man was continued by the CareFlight medical team as he was transported to Westmead Hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.

The female driver, who is in her mid-40s, has been taken to Blacktown Hospital under police guard and will undergo blood and urine testing.

The roads remained blocked off to drivers while an investigation is underway and traffic diversions are in place.