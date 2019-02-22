Man, 66, allegedly sent sexually-explicit messages to girl

Police allege the man started engaging in sexualised conversations with the girl in January.

Police allege the man started engaging in sexualised conversations with the girl in January. Trevor Veale

A MAN, 66, has been charged after he allegedly sent sexually-explicit messages through social media to an under-age girl on the Coffs Coast.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced investigations following reports a girl, aged 15, had received the indecent material from the man who was known to her.

Police allege the man started engaging in sexualised conversations with the girl in January.

Following enquiries, detectives arrested the man at a home at Boambee East just after 2pm yesterday.

During a search of the home, police located mobile phones, electronic storage devices, and documentation. These items were seized and will undergo forensic examination.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with two counts of use carriage service to transmit indecent material to a child under 16 years old.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.