Rescuers left stunned as driver survives plunge off bridge

LATEST: A 62-year-old man was seriously injured when his vehicle plummeted more than 20m off the side of a bridge today, but rescuers were amazed he survived the drop.

Police said initial investigations suggested the man's sedan was travelling east on the Centenary Highway at Augustine Heights when it left the road near the Lloyd Bird Bridge, dropping about 25m down a steep embankment before landing near Woogaroo Creek.

Emergency teams had to park their vehicles nearby and walk down to the crash site, with firefighters assisting paramedics in lifting the man on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was encapsulated in the car for some time before Ipswich firefighters were able to force a door open and free him.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Ripley Fire Station Officer Randall Appleby said the vehicle not only dropped more than 20m, but also came to rest about 40m from the point where it left the road.

Driver critical after 30m plunge: Emergency services at the scene of a serious traffic crash off the Warrego Highway near Augustine Heights.

"We are sort of scratching our heads as to how he came out of it still conscious and breathing," Mr Appleby said.

"He had a nasty gash to his forehead but he was awake and he was talking to us."

There were additional concerns the man may have suffered some internal injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service later confirmed the man had sustained head, chest, pelvic and abdominal injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit was called in to investigate.

Police said it was too early to speculate on what may have caused the accident, but investigators would look at the possibility of a medical condition being involved.

It was believed the vehicle did not brake before leaving the road, and police said there did not appear to be any skid marks.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing with police appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has any relevant dash cam footage, or saw the black Holden Commodore in the area before the crash to contact them.

Driver left with critical injuries after car's 25m plunge

UPDATE 2PM: A 62-year-old man has been transported to hospital with critical injuries following a single vehicle crash at Augustine Heights this morning.

Preliminary information indicates around 10.30am a sedan was travelling along the Centenary Hwy, when it left the roadway near Lloyd Bird Bridge, and dropped about 25 metres before coming to rest in a creek bed.

The man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was entrapped for a period before being extracted and transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing with police appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has any relevant dash cam footage, or saw the black Holden Commodore in the area before the crash to contact them.

Call Police Link on 131 444.

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are trying to piece together how a man crashed his car down a 30m embankment on the Centenary Hwy at Augustine Heights.

Paramedics were called to the scene at about 10.30am.

The 62-year-old driver is being rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with critical injuries including head, chest, abdominal and pelvic injuries.

Initial information suggests the man suffered a medical episode before launching off a 30m high bridge and hitting the ground below.

The high acuity response was on board for transport.

The Forensic Crash Uni is on scene.