Crime

Teen girl approached for sex in shopping mall

by Angelo Risso
14th Nov 2018 5:49 AM
A 61-year-old man accused of trying to procure a 14-year-old girl for sex in a Sydney shopping mall has spent the night behind bars.

The man allegedly approached the girl in Macquarie Mall in Liverpool just after midday on Monday before she declined his advances and he walked away. The girl alerted her mother and then police before the man was arrested nearby.

He was later released on bail on three offences including offensive behaviour, but was back in police custody yesterday.

Police say further inquiries led them to charge him with common assault and committing an indecent act on a child younger than 16 years old. He was refused bail and is due to face Liverpool Local Court today.

