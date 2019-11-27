Maltese Falcon flies for Frank on the track

IN A touching tribute to his late grandfather, and as a wake-up call to Athletics Australia, star runner Jordan Gusman is now representing his country of family heritage Malta.



The Corindi-born athlete, who won the Australian 5000m title in March, has made history, recently winning Malta's first gold medals in the 5000m and 10,000m at the Games of Small States of Europe in Montenegro.



In doing so he honoured a childhood promise to his grandfather, Frank, who recently lost his battle with cancer.



"As a kid, we grew up across the street from my grandpa, and I spent heaps of time at his place after school," Gusman said. "He was always interested in my sport and always made me really proud to be Maltese.



"I always had it in the back of my mind. I always told my grandpa that I would run for Malta one day."



Gusman said he'd planned to run for Malta in the twilight of his career as he transitioned to marathons, but with Frank's health deteriorating he fast-tracked those plans.



"He was in and out of hospital fighting cancer, so I decided that I wanted to run for Malta. I wanted to do it to make him and my family proud."



Gusman launched proceedings by requesting release from Athletics Australia in April. Respecting his wishes, they obliged.



"I was just thankful I was able to run for Malta, for him and my dad. Just for him to see me run for Malta and run in the colours of Malta was very special to him and meant a lot to me as well."



Amazingly, Gusman has represented Australia just the once, at the 2012 Oceania Junior Athletics Championships where he won the 800m.



He said the transfer of nationality facilitated his first and only meaningful correspondence with Athletics Australia.



"Athletics Australia never seemed to support me. I never really spoke to anyone from Athletics Australia until this year. There was never any support," he said.