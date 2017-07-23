21°
Malleable ignores the odds to win the cup

Brad Greenshields
| 23rd Jul 2017 5:00 PM
Malleable edges ahead of Single Spirit to win the 2017 Aylwards Auctioneers Sawtell Cup over 1515 metres. Coffs Harbour Racing Club 23 July 2017
Malleable edges ahead of Single Spirit to win the 2017 Aylwards Auctioneers Sawtell Cup over 1515 metres. Coffs Harbour Racing Club 23 July 2017

WITH his trainer cooped up at home in Kempsey recovering from an illness, Malleable gave Barry Ratcliff the perfect pick me up thanks to his win in the Aylward Auctioneers Sawtell Cup.

Jockey Serg Lisnyy is thrilled with the win of Malleable as the pair return to scale after the 2017 Aylwards Auctioneers Sawtell Cup. Coffs Harbour Racing Club 23 July 2017
Jockey Serg Lisnyy is thrilled with the win of Malleable as the pair return to scale after the 2017 Aylwards Auctioneers Sawtell Cup. Coffs Harbour Racing Club 23 July 2017

The seven year-old was last with 500 metres to run but jockey Serg Lisnyy took the Bel Danoro gelding to the inside in the cutaway to produce a withering burst down the straight, eclipsing Single Spirit by almost half a length.

The bookmakers rated Malleable as the one of the rank outsiders in the race, offering odds of 80-1 while the seven year-old paid $98.30 for the win on the TAB.

The win means Malleable now has a conformed start in the Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup to be run on Thursday, August 3.

Topics:  barry ratcliff coffs harbour racing club horse racing malleable sawtell cup serg lisnyy

