Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mall shooting reported in the US

by Ben Graham
20th Dec 2019 10:44 AM

Police are responding to reports of a shooting in a mall in Oklahoma City.

There is no official confirmation on how many shots the suspect fired, but witnesses report anywhere from three to six shots were fired inside the Penn Square Mall.

Local police say the gunman is still at large and one person has been injure
Local police say the gunman is still at large and one person has been injure

Local police say the gunman is still at large and one person has been injured.

They say the incident began after an argument inside a shoe store.

The victim was shot in the chest and transported to the hospital. Police are continuing to search inside the mall and the outside area for the suspect.

The mall has been evactuated.

- more to come

More Stories

Show More
crime oklahoma city shooting usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls to halt logging until fire threat eases

        premium_icon Calls to halt logging until fire threat eases

        News Council is calling for a moratorium on logging until the fire threat eases.

        IN COURT: Elderly woman over the limit at Park Beach

        premium_icon IN COURT: Elderly woman over the limit at Park Beach

        News An elderly woman over the limit and an unlicensed driver behind the wheel.

        SILVER LINING: Ladies Golf Club fold, donate funding to RFS

        premium_icon SILVER LINING: Ladies Golf Club fold, donate funding to RFS

        Golf The GDSC ladies redistributed their funding for good on a bittersweet day for the...

        Officer assaulted breaking up rowdy mob outside pub

        premium_icon Officer assaulted breaking up rowdy mob outside pub

        News Twenty men with their shirts off yelled threats at police.