Male swimmer drowns at Bellinger Valley

A MAN drowned after he got into difficulty when swimming at Bellinger Valley yesterday.

The Surf Operations Centre reported a man, understood to be in his 50s, had been washed ashore at Tuckers Rock just after 5pm.

It is thought the man was in the water for at least 25 minutes but the circumstances of how he got into difficulty were not immediately clear.

Despite efforts from bystanders who performed CPR the man could not be revived.

Two North Coast Duty Officers attended the scene, but were not required to assist.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.