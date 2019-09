The Pass at Byron Bay.

The Pass at Byron Bay. DAVID NIELSEN

A MAN has died while scuba diving off Byron Bay this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed a 40-year-old man died at The Pass.

"He went into cardiac arrest while scuba diving," she said.

"Paramedics performed CPR for 25 minutes but were unable to revive the man.

"The were called at 11.38am and were on scene for 40 minutes."