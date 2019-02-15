Menu
Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s memoir is coming in late 2019. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
Politics

Turnbull to spill dirt on Trump (and everyone)

by Claire Bickers
15th Feb 2019 4:51 PM
Malcolm Turnbull's tell-all memoir will hit Australian politics like a grenade later this year with the former prime minister set to unleash on everything from leadership spill plotters to his meeting with Donald Trump.

The memoir is set to hit shelves after the May election, which will have his successor Scott Morrison breathing a sign of relief today.

Publisher Hardie Grant Books has confirmed it will publish the book globally in "late 2019".

Hardie Grant chief executive Sandy Grant said the former PM had "unique access" to national and international issues and "figures in his political and working life".

The book is also set to include extracts from Mr Turnbull's diary.

"Malcolm's writing is immediate and intelligent, infused with a wry humour and illuminated by extracts from a diary he kept throughout his political career," publisher Arwen Summers said.

"From page one the book is entertaining, sophisticated and provocative, and we see Malcolm as we have never seen him before."

President Donald Trump meeting then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull aboard the USS Intrepid, May 2017. Picture: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
President Donald Trump meeting then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull aboard the USS Intrepid, May 2017. Picture: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais


Mr Turnbull - who declared there had "never been a more exciting time to be an Australian" on the day he rolled Tony Abbott to became Prime Minister - described the story as an "adventure".

"The only thing that is more fun than writing an adventure story is living it," he said in a statement as the book launch was confirmed today.

"I love stories, and love telling them. And this time I am telling my own - an Australian adventure," Mr Turnbull said.

The book will also cover his early life, career in law, investment and banking.

